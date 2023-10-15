AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia players during the World Cup loss to South Africa.
Australia have struggled to make an impact during their first two matches at the Cricket World Cup. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

No need for wholesale changes against Sri Lanka: Marsh

Jasper Bruce October 15, 2023

Mitch Marsh insists there is no need for wholesale changes to Australia’s XI at the Cricket World Cup but concedes turning things around against Sri Lanka will be a tough task.

India and South Africa have thumped Australia in their first two matches of the 50-over tournament in India, leaving the five-time champions at risk of falling out of contention with another loss.

To qualify for the final four, Australia are likely to need to win at least six of their remaining seven matches in the round-robin stage.

Coach Andrew McDonald dropped out-of-form allrounder Cameron Green and wicketkeeper Alex Carey after the opening loss to hosts India, but those changes failed to prevent a South African onslaught.

White-ball specialist paceman Sean Abbott is yet to play, while Australia have opened the batting with David Warner, Marsh, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne for both losses.

Marsh said the side’s early struggles did not warrant widespread changes to the starting XI.

“We’re disappointed to not get off to the greatest start but the most important thing about tournament play is moving on to the next game really quickly,” he said.

“It’s going to be a big challenge but we’ll certainly be up and about for it.”

Sean Abbott has yet to feature for Australia at the World Cup.
 White-ball specialist Sean Abbott has yet to feature for Australia at the World Cup. Image by AP PHOTO 

Sri Lanka’s World Cup campaign has also begun with two losses, although they made the final of the Asia Cup on home soil last month and won their one-day international series against Australia on the subcontinent last winter.

“It’s a massive game for us,” Marsh said of Monday’s clash in Lucknow.

“Sri Lanka, certainly in these conditions, will be a tough task, every team is in the World Cup.

“We’ve got a very high skill-set in this group and we’ve got a lot of trust that we can turn this around.

“A lot of Australian teams, when they’re backed into a corner, play their best cricket. We’ve found ourselves in a corner early on in this tournament.

“We’ve got to come out and put in a really good performance against Sri Lanka.”

Marsh was dismissed for zero and seven in Australia’s first two matches and dropped a catch against India that could have dismissed Virat Kohli, who went on to score 85 and help the hosts home.

Marsh drops Kohli at World Cup.
 Virat Kohli went on to score 85 for India after being dropped on 12 by Mitch Marsh in Chennai. Image by AP PHOTO 

But Australia’s vice-captain remained confident of turning things around.

“I still feel really good,” he said.

“The other night (against South Africa) was tough conditions and I probably wasn’t able to put pressure back on the bowlers, which is a strength of mine, certainly in the powerplay.

“Davey (Warner) and I haven’t gotten off to a partnership yet, which really helps set up our innings.

“That’s something we need to rectify and hopefully that’s this game.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.