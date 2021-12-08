 No officials for Winter Olympics: Morrison - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
SCOTT MORRISON
Scott Morrison has confirmed Australia will not be sending officials to next year's Winter Olympics. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

No officials for Winter Olympics: Morrison

Andrew Brown December 8, 2021

Australian government officials will not be attending the Beijing Winter Olympics next year, the prime minister has confirmed.

Scott Morrison said the decision was made due to human rights abuses in China, and that Australia’s stance on the issue was “not surprising”.

The decision comes after President Joe Biden announced earlier this week the US would not send diplomatic officials to the Olympics, citing the Chinese government’s ongoing genocide against minority Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.

The prime minister said while there would be a diplomatic boycott from Australia, athletes would still be attending the games, which begin in February.

“People have been very aware that we have been raising a number of issues that have not been received well in China,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

“But the human rights abuses in Xinjiang and many other issues that Australia has consistently raised … the Chinese government has consistently not accepted those opportunities for us to meet about these issues.”

While the Chinese government has warned of further sanctions against nations that carry out a boycott of the Olympics, Mr Morrison said such a move would be unacceptable.

“There would be no grounds for that whatsoever,” he said.

“I’ll always stand up for Australia’s interests and what Australians believe is right, and we are living in an uncertain time.”

The move comes after growing diplomatic tensions between Australia and China, with China undertaking large amounts of export bans on Australian goods.

Beijing has been critical of Australia’s alignment with the AUKUS alliance and the decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Federal Labor said it supported the government’s decision.

“We hold deep concerns about ongoing human rights abuses in China, including towards Uighurs and other ethnic and religious minorities,” Labor’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said.

“The decision, alongside other countries’ diplomatic boycotts, sends a strong signal that these are not the behaviours of a responsible global power.”

Mr Morrison said the Olympics would still be a “spectacular” sporting event.

The Australian Olympic Committee said it welcomed the government’s support for the Olympic team, but indicated politics and sport should remain separate.

Chief executive Matt Carroll said he respected the decision that diplomatic options were a matter for the government.

“It’s up to the government and not a matter for us, as we are politically neutral. It’s about he athletes and the team for the AOC,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“Sport is an opportunity to bring the world together, to bring athletes together from around the world, we don’t deal in the world of politics.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.