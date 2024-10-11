AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Social media apps seen on an Apple iPhone
Other social media platforms had no problems with complying with the eSafety Commissioners request. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

No penalties for kids over social media age limit

Dominic Giannini October 11, 2024

Social media companies will bear the responsibility to block childrens’ access to their platforms as the communications minister mulls an appropriate age limit. 

Michelle Rowland is reviewing a minimum age of between 14 and 16 years to access social media, with legislation to be introduced before the end of November.

There won’t be penalties for children or parents.

“Instead, it will be incumbent on the platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to ensure fundamental protections are in place,” an excerpt of the minister’s planned speech to a social media summit on Friday reads.

Exemptions for social media platforms that demonstrate a low risk of harm to children are being considered.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland.
 Michelle Rowland says it will be incumbent on social media platforms to show they protect children. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

“The aim is to create positive incentives for digital platforms to develop age-appropriate versions of their apps,” Ms Rowland is expected to say. 

“We are conscious of the harmful features in the design of platforms that drive addictive behaviours.

“This is why we will set parameters to guide platforms in designing social media that allows connections, but not harms, to flourish.”

She pointed to Meta introducing account restrictions for young people on Instagram.

“So the platforms have the capacity to do more and they should be doing more,” she told ABC TV ahead of her speech.

A trial of age verification technology has shown technology giants can enforce age limits, she said.

There will be a 12-month timeframe for the industry to adapt to any laws and changes brought in by the federal government.

The NSW and South Australian governments are convening a two-day social media summit that started on Thursday.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.