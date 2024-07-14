‘No place for violence’: PM responds to Trump shooting

Violence should play no part in democracy, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says, responding to an apparent attack on former US president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.

Mr Trump has since released a statement saying he was “fine” after video footage showed him bleeding from above his ear after going to ground following the sound of gunshots.

He was escorted off the stage by secret service agents with a raised fist in the air.

Latest reports from the scene say an audience member at the rally was killed, another was critically injured and the shooter was dead.

“The incident at former president Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting,” Mr Albanese said in a statement on Sunday.

“There is no place for violence in the democratic process.

“I am relieved to hear reports that former president Trump is now safe.”

Cabinet minister Tony Burke reiterated the prime minister’s call for no violence as he also expressed his relief at Mr Trump being safe.

“It’s a reminder, no matter how extra information comes through, as to how important it is that violence plays no part in any democracy,” he told ABC’s Insiders on Sunday.

“It’s a really important reminder in the United States and in all democracies around the world.”

It was also important not to speculate or spread misinformation while facts were still coming to light, Mr Burke said.

“More information will come through – I guess the two principles for any democracy have to be, you want the shared set of facts and people to be free from violence,” he said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers branded the vision “extraordinary scenes” as he saw the live images aired during a TV interview on Sunday.

“I hope that former president Trump is OK,” he told Sky News.

“It’s heartening to see his arm was up and he was mobile.”

Dr Chalmers pointed to the “professionalism with which the Secret Service has responded”.

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison offered his prayers for Mr Trump and said he was “saddened, shocked and appalled”.

“Prayers for him and his family today, as well as all those who put their own lives at risk to protect those in public life,” he wrote on social media site X.

“Prayers also for America and its people, a great democracy and our great friend, at this difficult time.”

with Reuters