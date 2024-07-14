AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Donald Trump pumps his fist in the air.
Donald Trump pumps his fist in the air after an apparent shooting at a campaign rally. Image by AP PHOTO
  • politics

‘No place for violence’: PM responds to Trump shooting

Dominic Giannini July 14, 2024

Violence should play no part in democracy, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says, responding to an apparent attack on former US president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.

Mr Trump has since released a statement saying he was “fine” after video footage showed him bleeding from above his ear after going to ground following the sound of gunshots.

He was escorted off the stage by secret service agents with a raised fist in the air.

Latest reports from the scene say an audience member at the rally was killed, another was critically injured and the shooter was dead.

“The incident at former president Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting,” Mr Albanese said in a statement on Sunday.

“There is no place for violence in the democratic process.

“I am relieved to hear reports that former president Trump is now safe.”

Cabinet minister Tony Burke reiterated the prime minister’s call for no violence as he also expressed his relief at Mr Trump being safe.

“It’s a reminder, no matter how extra information comes through, as to how important it is that violence plays no part in any democracy,” he told ABC’s Insiders on Sunday.

“It’s a really important reminder in the United States and in all democracies around the world.”

It was also important not to speculate or spread misinformation while facts were still coming to light, Mr Burke said.

“More information will come through – I guess the two principles for any democracy have to be, you want the shared set of facts and people to be free from violence,” he said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers branded the vision “extraordinary scenes” as he saw the live images aired during a TV interview on Sunday.

“I hope that former president Trump is OK,” he told Sky News.

“It’s heartening to see his arm was up and he was mobile.”

Dr Chalmers pointed to the “professionalism with which the Secret Service has responded”. 

Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison offered his prayers for Mr Trump and said he was “saddened, shocked and appalled”.

“Prayers for him and his family today, as well as all those who put their own lives at risk to protect those in public life,” he wrote on social media site X.

“Prayers also for America and its people, a great democracy and our great friend, at this difficult time.”

with Reuters

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.