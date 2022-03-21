AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Signage at The Star Casino in Pyrmont, Sydney
Former chief risk officer Paul McWilliams is expected to resume giving evidence at the Star inquiry. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • inquiry

No response to Star risk officer’s concern

Jack Gramenz March 22, 2022

The former chief risk officer for Star Entertainment Group who says he received no response when he raised concerns about Chinese bank cards being used for gambling is slated to resume his evidence at a NSW inquiry into whether the company’s Sydney casino can keep operating.

Paul McWilliams and former internal audit head Tarnya O’Neil commissioned a 2018 report from KPMG, where Mr McWilliams worked for several years beginning in the late 1980s.

That report warned Star it was failing to combat money laundering.

Mr McWilliams told the hearing on Monday he raised internally an “anecdotal mention” that “somebody might have put an amount withdrawn through China Union Pay through the system as accommodation or hospitality charges” but never received a response.

Mr McWilliams is expected to resume giving evidence on Tuesday.

The inquiry heard last week Star allowed high-rollers to bill $900 million as hotel expenses to dodge China’s tight anti-gambling and capital flight laws.

The NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority is investigating whether The Star Sydney is fit to keep its casino licence following media reports last year, stemming from the KPMG report, accusing the casino’s owner of enabling suspected money laundering, organised crime, fraud and foreign interference.

KPMG partners Alexander Graham and Jeff O’Sullivan are also scheduled to appear.

Chinese-born Australian property developer Phillip Dong Fang Lee, a diamond member of The Star who had gambled there for more than 20 years (and whose assets including an account with the casino were frozen by the tax office last year) told the hearing on Monday he was told by a casino relationship manager he could use the CUP card to pay debts.

He said he would also give CUP cards, of which he had about 20, linked to more than five accounts with banks in China, to the relationship manager to fetch him more chips while he gambled.

Star says it has an unwavering focus on preventing criminal activity at its casinos, which also include The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane.

