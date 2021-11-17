 'No stone unturned' in Tyrrell search - Australian Associated Press

WILLIAM TYRRELL SEARCH
NSW police have promised to "leave no stone unturned" in the search for missing boy William Tyrrell. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • missing person

‘No stone unturned’ in Tyrrell search

Hannah Ryan November 18, 2021

Police have vowed to leave no stone unturned in the search for the remains of three-year-old William Tyrrell.

Thursday marks the fourth day of a renewed search of the NSW mid-north coast town where the young boy disappeared in 2014. 

As diggers searched the garden of the home in Kendall where William’s foster grandmother lived and where he was staying when he vanished, NSW Police revealed they’d seized a car that once belonged to her.

The grey Mazda was seized from a home in Gymea in Sydney’s south under a coronial order last week, police said on Wednesday. 

It’s undergoing extensive forensic examination, which could take weeks.   

“The NSW Police will not stop until such time as we’ve investigated every possible lead,” NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Malcolm Lanyon told reporters on Wednesday.

He vowed to “leave no stone unturned” and praised investigators’ “dogged determination” as they continued the search in Kendall, which could take weeks.

Some 30 to 40 people are helping with the search in Kendall, including officers from the NSW Police and the Australian Federal Police, as well as Rural Fire Service volunteers.

Police on Wednesday turned their attention to an area of bushland about a kilometre from the house where William was last seen.

A mechanical digger was used to remove the topsoil, and officers were using ground-penetrating radar and 3D cameras to analyse the ground. 

An expert hydrologist and archaeologist are also offering assistance on site. 

There was a moment of excitement as police intensely scrutinised an item found on Wednesday afternoon – but it turned out to be nothing.  

The findings of a coronial inquest into William’s disappearance, which concluded last year, are yet to be handed down.

A $1 million reward for information on the case still stands.

