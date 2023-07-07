AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Brad Fittler.
Despite down 2-0, NSW coach Brad Fittler says there's no such thing as a dead rubber in Origin. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

No such thing as an Origin dead rubber: Fittler

George Clarke July 7, 2023

If you think State of Origin dead rubbers don’t mean anything, don’t tell Brad Fittler.

The NSW coach gave short shrift to the idea that Game III at Accor Stadium next Wednesday carried little relevance as his side bid to avoid a series whitewash for the first time since 2010.

Fittler bristled on Friday when it was put to him that with Queensland having already won the series, next week’s game meant nothing.

The Blues coach hit back, highlighting that pulling on a Blues jersey is a privilege so few players get to enjoy.

“You can judge that on Thursday, wait until you see how they play on Wednesday and they represent NSW,” Fittler said.

“Not everyone gets to do that. The two new boys are #309 and #310, so we’re talking about a really limited number of people who actually get to play for NSW.

“You can write it up as you like. But at the end of the day, they’re part of a group of only 300 people that have played for NSW, so you can call it (a dead rubber) what you want.

“You don’t get a chance to win an Origin series, but they’re still playing for NSW.”

Fittler and Blues advisor Greg Alexander fronted journalists on Friday, in lieu of players who have chosen to boycott media engagements due to their ongoing dispute with the NRL over the collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Alexander said next Wednesday’s game, which could have ramifications for Fittler’s Blues coaching career, offered the players a chance to make amends for their sub-par showings in the previous two Origins.

“Origin is different, it’s three grand finals,” Alexander said.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a decider or game one … it’s just as important. We can’t win the series, but we can atone for what’s happened.”

NSW spent a session this week going through a replay of Game II where they were thumped 32-6 by Queensland.

Alexander said the Blues had to improve their attack – only one try this series has come off a well-worked move – after watching the game back in camp.

“I think what we wanted to happen just hasn’t happened yet,” Alexander said.

“There’s been plans in place to play a certain way but it just hasn’t come about for whatever reason.

“We highlighted a few areas we thought we could have improved dramatically in Game III. It’s little things and lots of little things generally add up to a win.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.