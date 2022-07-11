Noble sacked as North Melbourne AFL coach

North Melbourne have sacked coach David Noble after a run of 14 successive AFL losses.

Noble had held the post for less than two seasons – a period which delivered just five wins from 38 matches.

Assistant coach Leigh Adams is expected to fill in as interim coach for the remainder of the 2022 campaign for the bottom-placed Kangaroos.

Adams’ first game in the hot seat will be against Richmond on Saturday.

An official statement from the club is expected later on Tuesday.

Noble’s tenure was increasingly insecure given the string of poor results and the pressure intensified when North brought in former administrator Geoff Walsh to review the football department late last month.

But Noble remained steadfast that he was the man for the job despite a widespread expectation that he would be removed.

“I believe in what I’m doing. I believe in the group that we have got,” Noble said after Saturday’s loss to Collingwood.

“We’re resolute on where the direction needs to go.

“If there’s feedback for me as an individual to get better, I’m all for improving as a coach.

“But having been around the block, I think I’ve got a clear idea as to what needs to happen and that is what we’re pursuing.”

North have been approached for comment.

With Noble departing, the Kangaroos are certain to sound out four-time Hawthorn premiership coach Alastair Clarkson, who played for the Roos.

Clarkson, taking a year away from coaching, has spoken to GWS about taking on their vacant head coaching job from next season but is yet to signal his intentions.