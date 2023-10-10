North set to chase No.1 pick after McKay joins Bombers

North Melbourne are poised to launch a raid on West Coast’s No.1 draft pick after being handed selection No.3 as compensation for departing free agent Ben McKay.

McKay officially became a Bomber on Tuesday after the Kangaroos decided against matching Essendon’s six-year contract offer for the key defender.

North Melbourne had made it clear they would match Essendon’s deal if they were only offered an end-of-first-round pick for McKay.

West Coast are mulling options surrounding their No.1 AFL draft selection to accelerate a rebuild.

But the top compensation gives North a current draft hand of picks No.2, three, 15 and 21, plus two end-of-first-round selections in next year’s draft as part of their assistance package from the AFL.

It gives North a huge bounty to coax West Coast to give up first choice on top prospect Harley Reid.

The 18-year-old, from Tongala in Victoria’s Goulburn Valley region, has been likened to Dustin Martin and is regarded by some club recruiters as a generational talent.

The Eagles are open to trading the top selection, most likely in a deal that would land them multiple high-end picks to kick-start their rebuild.

They have fielded some initial interest from potential suitors who no doubt have their sights set on Reid.

West Coast have been willing to trade high-end picks in the past and split their top selection last year, handing over No.2 in return for numbers eight and 12.

They used those picks to land West Australian youngsters Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett, and have local top-five prospect Daniel Curtin on their radar this year.

The Eagles’ draft negotiations in the last off-season allowed them to land Reuben Ginbey (right).

“This time last year we didn’t think we were going to do that, but things evolved and we thought it was the best option,” Eagles list boss Rohan O’Brien said on Monday.

“That’s why we’re keeping an open mind at the moment.

“It depends on where those picks are and who we feel we can get with those picks.”

Hawthorn have also been vocal since the trade period opened on Monday about their desire to move to the top of the draft order.

“We’d look to definitely explore that,” Hawks list boss Mark McKenzie said.

“If there’s potential opportunities to move up the draft order that’s something that you want to look at.

“That’s in West Coast’s court from there about what they’d require for that, so there’s still plenty of conversations to be had to see what their priorities are.”

Ben McKay (left) has joined Essendon after parting company with the Kangaroos.

McKay was determined to reunite with former Kangaroos coach Brad Scott at the Bombers, and was delighted the deal went through.

“I’m extremely humbled to start a fresh chapter in my journey at Essendon,” McKay told the Bombers’ website.

“The opportunity that has presented itself at Essendon is something I’m very grateful for.

“With Brad working hard to create a world-class football program, it’s something that I really want to be a part of and contribute strongly to.”