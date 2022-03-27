North win AFL scrap over virus-hit Eagles

North Melbourne spearhead Nick Larkey has kicked six goals as the Kangaroos scratched their way past a severely depleted West Coast in a 15-point AFL win.

Hit by a COVID-19 tsunami this month, the Eagles selected three debutants in a makeshift team at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

And they were ultimately forced to field five top-up players from their contingency list after losing defender Jackson Nelson to a knee injury during the warm-up.

The Kangaroos led for most of the match but were pushed all the way by the dogged visitors in an ugly 10.14 (74) to 8.11 (59) win.

It came at a cost as Luke Davies-Uniacke was substituted out of the match after a head knock and Tarryn Thomas was taken to hospital with a rib injury.

It was the first victory of the season for North Melbourne, who claimed the wooden spoon last year, while West Coast are winless from their virus-affected start.

Larkey booted four goals in the first half and finished with half a dozen, one shy of his career-best haul.

Hugh Greenwood (29 disposals), Jack Ziebell (29) and top draft pick Jason Horne-Francis (20) won plenty of the ball for the Kangaroos as they dominated the disposal count (386-303).

Contested possession (141-114) also heavily favoured the home side, with Greenwood and Horne-Francis strong over the ball in the midfield.

Willie Rioli kicked a career-high four goals for the Eagles but Jack Darling struggled on return after spending time away from the club during pre-season as he weighed up vaccination options.

Key forward Darling, who also had an ankle injury interrupt his preparation and sat out round one, managed just six disposals and missed a simple shot at goal in the final term.

West Coast started the match one man down on the bench when Declan Mountford was called up to replace Nelson at the last minute.

The former Kangaroos midfielder, plucked from WAFL club Claremont as a fill-in player, went through his warm-up in the change room as the match got underway.

Rioli kicked two first-quarter goals in a lively start as he and Tim Kelly (18 disposals) helped keep West Coast within touching distance at the first change.

Both sides lost players during a scrappy first half, with Davies-Uniacke hurt in a Rioli tackle and Thomas copping a leg to the ribs as he tried to smother a Luke Foley kick.

West Coast’s Brayden Ainsworth also went down with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Aaron Black, a Sandover Medal winner with West Perth in the WAFL, was the best of the Eagles’ top-up players with 15 disposals and four clearances.

Black had seven touches in the final term and booted a goal that got West Coast within three kicks before Darling and Liam Ryan squandered shots that would have given their side a genuine chance.