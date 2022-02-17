AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jed Anderson
North Melbourne remain unsure if Jed Anderson (c) will be able to play this AFL season. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

North’s vaccine doubt on Anderson in AFL

Steve Larkin February 17, 2022

North Melbourne remain none the wiser about Jed Anderson’s AFL status on vaccination decision day for West Coast’s premiership forward Jack Darling.

Anderson is yet to receive his second COVID-19 vaccination while Darling’s deadline for getting a jab looms large for the Eagles.

The AFL has set a Friday deadline for all players and staffers in Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland to be double vaccinated.

Darling has been training away from his club after failing to meet the AFL’s January 21 deadline to receive a first COVID-19 vaccine.

The 29-year-old reportedly applied for a medical exemption in a bid to continue his career but the AFL rejected his request.

Darling is yet to have his first dose but he can keep his hopes alive of staying on West Coast’s list and playing this year if he indicates he is willing to get vaccinated.

But Anderson’s future remains clouded after he had an adverse reaction to his initial vaccine in January with North captain Jack Ziebell uncertain if his teammate will return.

“I’m not too sure right now,” Ziebell told SEN radio on Thursday.

“I know that our footy general manager Dan McPherson talks with Jed quite a bit.

“We’re still hopeful that we can see Jed this year playing a role for us at the footy club … but we all understand what he’s going through.

“Hopefully he can get back to the footy club soon and we can see him out there this year.”
Carlton’s Liam Jones and Brisbane’s Cam Ellis-Yolmen have both retired after opting against having the COVID-19 vaccine.

