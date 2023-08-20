AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jack Ziebell
Jack Ziebell has suffered facial injuries in an unprovoked attack while celebrating his retirement. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

North’s Ziebell attacked while celebrating retirement

Oliver Caffrey August 20, 2023

North Melbourne stalwart Jack Ziebell was the victim of an unprovoked attack outside a bar just hours after he retired from the AFL amid emotional scenes at the MCG.

The 32-year-old spent the rest of the night in hospital with facial injuries after allegedly being set upon by a group of men outside a bar in South Yarra, the Kangaroos said.

After celebrating his 280th and final match at a club function on Saturday night, Ziebell headed out with a group of his Kangaroos teammates and some club staff.

Victoria Police attended the scene and are investigating.

“Officers have been told a 32-year-old man was assaulted in what is believed to be an unprovoked incident outside a bar on Commercial Road on Sunday 20 August about 1am,” a Victoria Police spokesperson told AAP.

“It appears the victim was pushed onto the road by the offender, who was in the company of two other men, before he was punched to the face and kicked when he fell to the ground.

“The trio then fled the scene.

“The injured man wasn’t seriously injured.

“Police are investigating whether the assault may have followed a reported push and shove scuffle inside the venue which led to the trio being removed from the venue.”

Ziebell debuted for the Kangaroos in 2009 after being taken with pick nine in the 2008 draft.

He bowed out of the AFL on Saturday, with Richmond legends Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt also retiring in the same game as the Tigers won by 29 points.

