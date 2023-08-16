AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Matildas celebrate their win against France on Saturday.
A public holiday is still on the cards if the Matildas win tonight and go on to take out the final. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Not talks today on proposed WWC23 finals holiday: PM

Maeve Bannister August 16, 2023

A proposal to declare a national holiday if Australia wins the Women’s World Cup won’t be on the agenda when the prime minister meets with state and territory leaders. 

The Matildas face England’s Lionesses on Wednesday night and if they win they will clinch a spot in the final against Spain on Sunday. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously backed the idea of a public holiday if the Matildas take out the final although it would ultimately be up to the states to decide.

Ahead of a national cabinet meeting with state and territory leaders on Wednesday, Mr Albanese confirmed the public holiday wasn’t on the agenda. 

“We won’t actually be discussing (a public holiday) today, we’re discussing housing and other issues – it’s up to the states and territories,” he told Triple M Hobart. 

Mr Albanese also rejected opposition claims a snap public holiday would cost the national economy up to $2 billion.

“When the public holiday was held for the Memorial Day for the Queen, what happened was a whole range of small businesses went gangbusters on that day with the economic activity,” he said.

“The contribution to the economy of this World Cup has been extraordinary.” 

On Tuesday, Tasmania’s Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockcliff opposed the idea due to the cost and South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas came out against given the complexities and an estimated cost of $18 million to his state.

“I understand the desire for some to celebrate a potential Matildas World Cup victory with a public holiday, but the truth is that would take time to organise and would come at an economic cost,” Mr Malinauskas said.

“We’d rather make a lasting investment in the growth of women’s sport, so this World Cup can leave a strong legacy for our state.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns has flagged a holiday for his state, while a superstitious Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he preferred not to get ahead of the final result. 

