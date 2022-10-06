AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
STEVE ROBSON AMA PRESSER
AMA boss Professor Steve Robson says it's "too early" to ease COVID-19 isolation requirements Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
Not the time to ease COVID-19 rules: AMA

Tess Ikonomou October 7, 2022

Australia’s peak medical body has warned it’s “too early” to scrap COVID-19 isolation requirements, with the nation set to be hit by another wave of infections.

National cabinet agreed to dump the five-day isolation period for positive cases at their last meeting in September.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the changes will come into effect on October 14. 

Australian Medical Association President Professor Steve Robson told AAP it was “too early” to ease these protections for the community.

“All the signs are that we’re looking at another wave of COVID” he said.

“We’re coming out of one of the biggest waves of COVID yet and it has absolutely crushed hospital workforce and left us with a massive logjam and backlog in hospitals at the moment that has to be dealt with.

“If we have another wave over the holiday season, then it spells bad news for the country because we can’t tackle that backlog.”

Prof Robson said information from the northern hemisphere showed the newer variants won’t be affected by immunity from previous infection or from vaccinations.

“We’re seeing a major wave beginning again in the northern hemisphere, we’re very concerned that this doesn’t happen in Australia,” he said.

The federal health department will release its weekly COVID-19 case notifications report on Friday.

