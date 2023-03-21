AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Felise Kaufusi
Felise Kaufusi has copped a four-game ban for his grade-two hit on Newcastle's Jackson Hastings. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

NRL judiciary hits Dolphins’ Kaufusi with four-game ban

George Clarke March 21, 2023

Dolphins forward Felise Kaufusi doesn’t believe his previous brushes with the NRL judiciary led to him copping a four-game suspension that has rubbed him out of Friday’s blockbuster Brisbane derby against the Broncos.

Kaufusi fronted the judiciary in Sydney on Tuesday seeking to have a grade-two dangerous contact charge for a late hit on Newcastle halfback Jackson Hastings reduced to a grade one.

The downgrade would have resulted in Kaufusi escaping with a $3000 fine and missing no matches. 

The tough Tongan international, who has developed a reputation for playing the game on the edge, was visibly emotional as he came to terms with his sanction.

Kaufusi will miss games against the Broncos, St George Illawarra, North Queensland and South Sydney.

“Not at all,” Kaufusi replied, when asked if his reputation had influenced the panel’s verdict.

“It’ll take some time for this to sink in, I’m pretty disappointed with the verdict.

“I thought we had good grounds to fight the downgrade, but I guess the panel didn’t see it that way.”

The argument put forward by Kaufusi’s lawyer, Nick Ghabar, didn’t wash with the panel of former referee Paul Simpkins and ex-Australian international Bob Lindner.

Ghabar conceded Kaufusi’s contact was late, but argued it was only marginal.

He contrasted Kaufusi’s hit with a grade-one charge given to Sydney Roosters centre Joseph Suaalii for a tackle on Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Ghabar argued Suaalii was “grossly careless” and maintained Kaufusi withdrew his force upon making contact with Hastings, which represented a duty of care for his opponent. 

Simpkins and Lindner didn’t see things Ghabar’s way and upheld the match review committee’s findings with a unanimous verdict. 

And because Kaufusi had contested the charge his punishment was bumped up from a three-game ban to a four-match suspension.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.