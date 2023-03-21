NRL judiciary hits Dolphins’ Kaufusi with four-game ban

Dolphins forward Felise Kaufusi doesn’t believe his previous brushes with the NRL judiciary led to him copping a four-game suspension that has rubbed him out of Friday’s blockbuster Brisbane derby against the Broncos.

Kaufusi fronted the judiciary in Sydney on Tuesday seeking to have a grade-two dangerous contact charge for a late hit on Newcastle halfback Jackson Hastings reduced to a grade one.

The downgrade would have resulted in Kaufusi escaping with a $3000 fine and missing no matches.

The tough Tongan international, who has developed a reputation for playing the game on the edge, was visibly emotional as he came to terms with his sanction.

Kaufusi will miss games against the Broncos, St George Illawarra, North Queensland and South Sydney.

“Not at all,” Kaufusi replied, when asked if his reputation had influenced the panel’s verdict.

“It’ll take some time for this to sink in, I’m pretty disappointed with the verdict.

“I thought we had good grounds to fight the downgrade, but I guess the panel didn’t see it that way.”

The argument put forward by Kaufusi’s lawyer, Nick Ghabar, didn’t wash with the panel of former referee Paul Simpkins and ex-Australian international Bob Lindner.

Ghabar conceded Kaufusi’s contact was late, but argued it was only marginal.

He contrasted Kaufusi’s hit with a grade-one charge given to Sydney Roosters centre Joseph Suaalii for a tackle on Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Ghabar argued Suaalii was “grossly careless” and maintained Kaufusi withdrew his force upon making contact with Hastings, which represented a duty of care for his opponent.

Simpkins and Lindner didn’t see things Ghabar’s way and upheld the match review committee’s findings with a unanimous verdict.

And because Kaufusi had contested the charge his punishment was bumped up from a three-game ban to a four-match suspension.