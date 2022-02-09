AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
NRL
The NRL will relax its COVID-19 protocols for players and club staff in 2022. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

NRL players get big win in new COVID rules

George Clarke February 9, 2022

NRL players and club staff are to be subject to relaxed COVID-19 protocols after an agreement was reached between the league and the players’ union.

Under the new guidelines, players will be free to attend restaurants and cafes with their families.

Players will be strongly advised to avoid cinemas and bowling alleys but will not be prohibited from visiting them.

The only mandated rule will be players or staff from the same club cannot congregate in indoor settings in groups of more than three.

“This is a big step forward and it’s a huge credit to our player leaders who have continued to be motivated to secure improved outcomes for male and female players,” Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) chief executive Clint Newton told AAP.

“Our players can now go to funerals, weddings and birthday parties without seeking permission.

“Having those simple life pleasures restored is really important to our players and it was certainly worth advocating for.”

Those relaxed protocols will be reviewed by the NRL and the RLPA prior to the season commencing and throughout the year.

Players will still have to undergo regular testing and be subject to rules implemented by respective state health authorities.

The next task on the NRL’s agenda is to plan for a scenario when squads are heavily-impacted by COVID-19 during the season.

The Big Bash League opted to call on local cricketers, while the A-League has introduced a rule that if five players from the previous matchday squad test positive clubs had the option to postpone fixtures.

Given the congestion of the calendar this year — which includes a Rugby League World Cup in England in October and November — the NRL is understood to be hesitant to rearrange fixtures in such a scenario.

“We have an opportunity here for players who are available when you consider their development lists and state cup sides,” Newton said.

“Clubs do have a good player pool to draw from.

“Is there an option, and I’m not suggesting this is something we implement, that would put players in a central list for them to be loaned at short notice?

“These are all things we think we should be exploring together to manage the situation.

“The NRL should not be solely responsible for thinking of every scenario to mitigate risk.

“That’s a responsibility that should be shouldered by all the stakeholders and sharing the load is something we’ve always advocated for.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.