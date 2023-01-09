AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Rugby League Central, the HQ of the NRL in Sydney.
The Rugby League Players Association has urged NRL stars to reconsider agreeing to new contracts. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

NRL players warned off signing contracts

George Clarke January 10, 2023

NRL players have been warned against signing new contracts by their union due to the impasse in negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

League Central announced on the Friday before Christmas the salary cap would be increased from $9.6 million to a record-high $12.1 million for the 2023 season.

But Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) chair Dr Deidre Anderson says players are potentially endangering themselves by agreeing to new deals while no CBA is in place.

Anderson also hit back at Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V’landys for suggesting RLPA chief executive Clint Newton was “scaremongering” after he flagged concerns about the NRL’s confirmation of new salary-cap figures with players and clubs. 

The announcement – which also included a 153 per cent rise in the value of the NRLW salary cap to $884,000 – was given short shrift by the RLPA, which said it was yet to receive a CBA framework from League Central.

The previous agreement lapsed at the start of the NRL’s contractual year on November 1 and the game is operating under the old CBA in the interim.

“Our advice (to players considering signing a contract) would be to ask, ‘Where’s the detail for you to (sign) and do you have a ratchet clause in your contract?’,” Dr Anderson told AAP.

“None of the (CBA) detail has been presented from the NRL. All we have is the salary-cap amount.

“A young player is going to get very excited when he sees a few zeros on the end of (a contract).

“If he gets injured part way through, the money that should have been applied to support him medically may not be there and he could be left out on his own.”

Dr Anderson claimed players were “in a very powerful position” and it was an “indictment” that a CBA was yet to be agreed, urging V’landys to put people before dollars and cents.

“I have a lot of respect for Peter but unfortunately when you’re dealing with these negotiations they’re not commercial ones,” she said.

“It’s a negotiation about people and that’s probably the sticking point, he’s looking at it from a dollar value.

“I disagree with the way he has interpreted Clint’s comments. 

“They’re both passionate people who want to do the right thing but he’s mistakenly seeing Clint’s passion as being emotive.”

The NRL said they would re-open CBA negotiations in January but the RLPA say they have received no correspondence since the salary-cap announcement. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.