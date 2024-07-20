AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Cameron Murray
NSW's Cameron Murray is one two players facing a ban after joining the State of Origin melee. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

NRL stands firm on Origin bans, handling of fight night

Scott Bailey July 20, 2024

The NRL is standing firm on their handling of State of Origin’s fight night, with Andrew Abdo adamant it’s right for players to serve their bans in club football.

Abdo, in particular, has come under fire in recent days with Manly and South Sydney furious at losing Haumole Olakau’atu and Cameron Murray respectively.

Both forwards have been ordered to miss two club games for their involvement in Wednesday’s sideline brawl, after running off the NSW bench to join the melee.

South Sydney boss Blake Solly has since labelled the NRL’s rules as “ridiculous”, while drawing support from Manly counterpart Tony Mestrov in calling for representative bans to only be served in representative matches.

But the NRL appear unlikely to relent.

Abdo
 NRL boss Andrew Abdo won’t reverse the sanctions handed out after the State of Origin III melee. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS 

The NRL overhauled the judicial process for representative matches in 2022, meaning only players charged with grade-three offences face bans.

In the time since, only Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Murray and Olakau’atu have been suspended out of Origin matches.

“Two years ago we worked with the clubs to come up with that new system for representative matches,” Abdo told AAP. 

“It focused heavily on ensuring match suspensions were only reserved for very serious matters.

“Of the last 29 charges for representative fixtures, only three have resulted in match suspensions. It would indicate that the system is working.”

The NRL’s 2022 changes saved each of Jeremiah Nanai, Brian To’o, Reuben Cotter and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow for being suspended after copping grade-two charges following the fight.

It also reduced Olakau’atu’s ban from four matches to two, given prior offences in club football are no longer factored into suspensions from Origin matches.

“On seeing the actions of what occurred, it would be very difficult to argue that it was not very serious,” Abdo said.

“We can’t have a situation where players are not involved on the field, but are involving themselves in the actions of foul play.

“So I’m really comfortable with what occurred.”

Complexities implementing a soccer-like system of bans being confined to internationals include the limited number of representative games played in rugby league.

Other challenges would be how Suaalii’s four-match ban from Origin I could be served, given he is leaving rugby league for union at year’s end.

The NRL also remain comfortable with the charges handed down from Origin III, which included $26,100 in fines being paid by eight players.

While 19th man Olakau’atu and interchange player Murray both ran from the Blues bench, Payne Haas, Matt Burton and Felise Kaufusi were also fined after becoming entangled while off the field at the time of the fight.

“My understanding is the match review committee broke it into three categories, with a lot happening and a lot of people involved,” head of football Graham Annesley said. 

“Those who were in there, involved and participating. Then those that ran in but didn’t necesarily try and escalate it. They were trying to quell it. 

“And then, the third category were players who had no right to be there.”

Annesley will review referee audio on Monday from the fight, and whether Ashley Klein initially suggested Murray should be sent off for running in.

But the NRL’s football boss said there was no mandatory sin-bin or send-off rule and indicated he was comfortable with the decision for Murray to be binned.

These are circumstances that were highly unusual, where a melee did erupt around the bench somewhere,” Annesley said.

“I don’t think you can have a hard-and-fast rule on any of these matters. I think it has to be assessed on its merit.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.