Cameron Munster.
Cameron Munster is closer to becoming a one-club player after signing a new deal with the Storm. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

NRL star Munster re-signs with Storm

Oliver Caffrey October 6, 2022

Melbourne superstar Cameron Munster has ended months of speculation by turning down a monster rival offer from the NRL’s newest club to re-sign with the Storm until the end of 2027.

The Queensland State of Origin star has agreed to a four-year extension, ending a public bidding war between the Storm and the Dolphins, who enter the NRL next year.

It is understood Munster has given up a significant amount of money to stay in Melbourne instead of heading to his home state.

Only on Wednesday, the 28-year-old told reporters he was still torn over the decision.

However, the ace five-eighth let the Storm know he would be remaining in the Victorian capital before heading over to England for the World Cup.

“I love the Melbourne Storm and I am proud to be committing to the club for a further four years,” Munster said.

“It is such an important decision for me, and in the end, Melbourne is where my heart is, Melbourne is where I want to play my footy, and Melbourne is the club I want to be a part of for the rest of my career.

“I’ve always wanted to be a one club player. Storm gave me the chance to play NRL and the club has become a second home for me since making my debut.

“Both (partner) Bianca and I have family back in Queensland but we are settled in Melbourne, we have a great support network and we look forward to growing our young family in the years to come.”

Storm chair Matt Tripp said the club was thrilled the “generational talent” was staying with the perennial powerhouse.

“Cameron will always be a Queenslander, but we are pleased he now calls Melbourne home as well,” Tripp said.

“Cameron has matured a lot on and off the field over the last 12 months. He has worked extremely hard in the off-season to get himself into shape and has proven he is one of the best players in the NRL again.

“Most importantly, Cameron has never been in a better place in his life, he is happy, healthy and settled with his young family, and we are thrilled he has decided to remain with the Storm and will become a one club player.”

Munster joins Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Xavier Coates, Justin Olam and Christian Welch all signing long-term deals to stay at Storm until at least the end of the 2025 season.

