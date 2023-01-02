AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tributes on the side of Bonogin Road where three people died.
Tributes at Bonogin Road where three people died and resulted in Uiatu "Joan" Taufua facing charges. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

NRL star’s mum faces manslaughter charges

Robyn Wuth January 2, 2023

The mother of NRL star Payne Haas has been charged with three counts of manslaughter over a head-on Gold Coast car crash that claimed the lives of three people.

Uiatu “Joan” Taufua, 46, remains under police guard in Gold Coast Hospital after the collision at Bonogin on Friday afternoon. 

Susan Zimmer, 70, her partner Chris Fawcett, 79, and Ms Zimmer’s daughter Stephanie, 35, were killed in the two-vehicle crash on the isolated hinterland road. 

“Coomera detectives have charged a 46-year-old Bonogin woman with three counts of manslaughter following a fatal traffic crash at Bonogin on Friday,” police said in a statement. 

She was formally charged on Monday afternoon with three counts of manslaughter and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police and driving without a licence.

Taufua was allegedly driving erratically shortly before the crash and police said she refused to stop when officers attempted to intercept her vehicle.

While police did not launch a pursuit, the accident happened moments later about 1km further along the road.

“Police are alleging (Taufua’s) vehicle was driven in an extremely dangerous manner on the wrong side of the road at high speed,” Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Procter said on Monday. 

Taufua, the sole survivor of the crash, remains in the hospital in stable condition with numerous fractures and other injuries.

She has been remanded in custody and is expected to apply for bail on January 11. 

