AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
George Burgess.
George Burgess has been released by the Dragons after a tumultuous first season back in the NRL. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

NRL’s Dragons release George Burgess

Jasper Bruce October 17, 2022

St George Illawarra have released premiership-winning prop George Burgess from the final year of his contract following an inauspicious return to the NRL.

When he joined the Dragons after two years back home in England, the former South Sydney forward became the first man to play professional rugby league following hip resurfacing surgery.

But his comeback was overshadowed in March when he was charged by police with sexual touching without consent.

Burgess later checked into a rehabilitation facility to deal with personal issues unrelated to the criminal charge, for which he is facing a hearing next year.

He made two appearances for the Dragons’ NSW Cup side in August following his time away from the club,

A month later, his twin brother and former Souths teammate Thomas told AAP that George was keen on an NRL return.

But the 30-year-old Englishman leaves the Dragons having made only four first-grade appearances and facing a challenge to play NRL again.

“The Dragons thank George for his contribution to St George Illawarra and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” the Dragons said in a statement.

The Dragons have signed Zane Musgrove as a replacement for Burgess after the Wests Tigers prop secured a release from the final two years of his contract.

The Tigers’ front-row rotation struggled to match it with their NRL rivals this season but the Dragons said they were pleased to welcome Musgrove.

“Zane is an established NRL player with a strong physical presence and will be a great addition to our forward pack,” the club’s general manager of football Ben Haran said.

“We’ve been looking to build our forward pack and we’re excited to see Zane join the Dragons.”

Musgrove is the Dragons’ first official signing for 2023 and comes in the days after captain Ben Hunt inked a contract extension.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.