 NSW assisted dying bill inquiry begins - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
NSW PARLIAMENT ASSISTED DYING BILL
The NSW assisted dying laws passed the lower house after four days of marathon debate. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • euthanasia (also includes assisted suicide)

NSW assisted dying bill inquiry begins

Tiffanie Turnbull December 8, 2021

After passing its first hurdle, a bill that would legalise voluntary assisted dying in NSW will be scrutinised by a parliamentary inquiry.

The NSW Legislative Council will on Wednesday begin its examination of the proposed laws after four days of marathon debate saw them pass the lower house 52-32 last month.

The group will hear from prominent advocates for the reform first, with spokespeople from Dying with Dignity, Go Gentle Australia, and Christians Supporting Choice for Voluntary Assisted Dying to appear.

Unions representing health care workers will also get their say, as will law and human rights experts, and doctors who support the bill, including Dr Gavin Pattullo, whose terminally ill wife took her life after she was unable to access voluntary assisted dying.

The day will end with testimony from families who watch their loved ones suffer through terminal illness.

The inquiry begins after more than 80 lower house MPs made speeches that canvassed their own experiences of loved ones dying, tales from their constituents, polling and surveys in their electorates, and religious beliefs.

Both Premier Dominic Perrottet and Opposition Leader Chris Minns opposed the reform, but the deputy leaders of the Liberal and Labor parties, Stuart Ayres and Prue Car, were in favour.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard also supported the bill, despite saying he hadn’t favoured voluntary assisted dying for the first 29 years of this three decades in parliament.

The house then raced to consider 167 amendments before it passed the bill, largely unchanged, on the final sitting day of the year.

Sydney Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, who’s spearheaded the bill, called for the upper house to deal with bill respectfully and efficiently, after it was subjected to delaying tacts in the lower house. 

“We have sent a clear and unambiguous message to the (Legislative Council) to now get on and deal with this reform early next year,” he said at the time.

The upper house inquiry will sit throughout December and will report back before the first sitting day of 2022.

The proposed legislation restricts euthanasia to terminally ill people who would die in no more than 12 months.

Two doctors would have to assess applicants, and the bill makes a criminal offence of attempting to induce a person to apply for voluntary assisted dying.

If the historic reform secures majority support in the upper house next year, it will make NSW the final state in Australia to embrace voluntary assisted dying.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.