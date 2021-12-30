AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.
Dominic Perrottet has announced a raft of changes to NSW's virus testing and isolation requirements. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

NSW change testing, isolation amid surge

Jack Gramenz December 31, 2021

NSW is waiting to see if it records tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row ahead of changes to testing for international arrivals and isolation requirements for close contacts and cases.

More than 40,000 cases have been confirmed in the state so far this week, however test results have been delayed after surges in the number of people seeking tests in the week before Christmas.

NSW is now asking people not to seek PCR testing unless they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms or have been advised to get one because they are a close contact of a confirmed case.

Following an emergency meeting of national cabinet on Thursday, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said his state would adopt a “more balanced approach … that suits the circumstances of the time”.

On Thursday there were 746 people in hospital in NSW, with 63 of them in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

The majority of people in intensive care are unvaccinated.

The state is putting faith in rapid antigen tests and is awaiting the arrival of 50 million tests that have been ordered.

The rules for international arrivals will be changed so the thousands of people flying into Sydney daily can obtain a rapid antigen test rather than joining the queue at testing clinics.

Close contacts and people who test positive for COVID-19 will only have to isolate for seven days.

On Thursday, NSW recorded 12,226 new cases, an increase of 1025 over the day before from about 60,000 fewer test results.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.