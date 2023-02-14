AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A protest by Bushfire survivors for Climate Action
The group Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action is appealing against a NSW coalmine expansion. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • environmental politics

NSW coal mine extension challenged in court

Farid Farid February 15, 2023

Bushfire survivors are challenging the expansion of the Narrabri coal mine in NSW arguing it negates commitments towards net-zero emissions.

Grassroots group Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action is taking an appeal to the NSW Land and Environment Court.

Whitehaven’s application to expand its Narrabri coal mine was approved by the Independent Planning Commission in April.

Originally slated to operate until 2031, Whitehaven was granted an extension to 2044 to extract a further 82 million tonnes of coal.

The commission said the project on the state’s northwest slopes fulfilled an “appropriate balance between relevant environmental, economic and social considerations”.

The underground mine has been operating since 2011 and accounted for two to three per cent of the state’s saleable production of thermal coal in 2019/20.

Whitehaven maintains the 13-year extension granted in April would provide the state with $600 million in economic benefits and keep 500 local jobs alive for decades.

The mining firm said it would “reduce CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions at the mine over time”.

But Fiona Lee, a member of the climate action group who lost her home to a bushfire in 2019, said the commission’s approval of the coal mine thwarts efforts to seriously reverse the withering effects of climate change

“The burning of coal, gas and oil worsens the impacts of climate change, and we are already seeing bushfires and other extreme weather increase in frequency and intensity because of climate change,” Ms Lee said.

“Approving new mines is adding to the problem and making the solution and emissions reduction targets even harder to achieve.”

The advocacy group, represented by the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO), will argue that it is legally unreasonable for the NSW government to approve the mine because of pollution concerns that go against the public interest.

EDO Director of Legal Strategy Elaine Johnson said the commission “has a duty to make legally reasonable, rational planning decisions in the public interest”. 

“There is a huge body of scientific evidence that we must leave coal and gas in the ground to maintain a liveable planet. Approving more coal mines flies in the face of all the evidence.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.