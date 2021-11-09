 NSW cracks down on COVID-19 grant fraud - Australian Associated Press

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith
NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said the strike force will target grant fraudsters. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
NSW cracks down on COVID-19 grant fraud

Tiffanie Turnbull November 10, 2021

People who swindled support payments meant for NSW businesses and residents hit hard by lockdowns during the COVID-19 Delta outbreak will be pursued by a new strike force.

Service NSW and NSW Police have established Strike Force Sainsbery to investigate fraudulent applications for COVID-19 business support payments.

“Let this be a warning to anyone who made a fraudulent application – it will not be long before we are knocking on your door,” NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said.

“We cannot have those in need miss out on crucial support while greedy fraudsters live it up on the dime of NSW taxpayers.”

Service NSW has paid more than $11 billion in support payments to people impacted by COVID-19, bushfires and floods.

It has so far investigated suspected fraudulent applications worth $15.9 million, which equates to 2.6 per cent of all paid applications.

Another $4.6 million in payments have been blocked from being paid to people gaming the system.

“It is incredibly disappointing that deliberate, coordinated fraudsters have undermined the systems put in place to support the businesses of NSW in one of the most challenging times we have faced,” Service NSW chief executive Damon Rees said.

“Service NSW is continually strengthening its fraud prevention and detection systems … there are multiple checks and balances in place to ensure applications are properly reviewed and taxpayer funds go to those who meet the eligibility criteria.”

Meanwhile, NSW has hit the long-awaited 90 per cent full COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

As of Monday, 90.12 per cent of the state’s population aged 16 or over were fully vaccinated, with 93.97 per cent having at least one dose.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said “it’s pleasing to see high rates of vaccination continue to inch upwards” as the state sets its sights on a 95 per cent full vaccination target.

The ‘lockout’ of the state’s unvaccinated residents ends when that milestone is reached, or by December 15 at the latest.

The state recorded 222 new local cases from 66,680 tests, as well as four deaths, in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday.

