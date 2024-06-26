AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NSW celebratory pic
NSW have levelled the State of Origin series with a thumping 38-18 win over Queensland in game 2. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

NSW demolish Queensland in 38-18 Origin II win

George Clarke June 26, 2024

NSW have salvaged their State of Origin campaign, sending the series to a decider after demolishing Queensland in a 38-18 bloodbath.

In front of 90,084 fans at Melbourne’s MCG, halfback Mitchell Moses was the key for the Blues, setting up four tries and tormenting the rudderless Maroons with his long kicking game.

Prop Payne Haas led NSW from the front with one of his most dominant Origin performances, while Latrell Mitchell made an impression by scoring a try in his first Blues appearance since 2021.

Moses, Mitchell and Haas will all be required to find that level once more as NSW dare to dream of winning the July 17 decider in Brisbane. 

NSW have not won a decider in Brisbane since 2005 but they will go to Suncorp Stadium brimming with confidence after bullying the Maroons off the park.

Queensland were directionless and looked rattled when the Blues cruised to a 34-0 halftime lead.

Electric fullback Reece Walsh was barely sighted and his inability to inject himself into the game will only increase the focus on the Blues’ tactics to shut him down.

Queensland had threatened early when Jaydn Su’A burst through on the left edge but was unable to offload the ball to a supporting runner.

NSW breathed a sigh of relief and they drew first blood when they were granted four back-to-back sets.

Moses eventually exploited a tiring Maroons defence to send Liam Martin over for NSW’s first try of the night in the 10th minute. 

Queensland needed to be faultless but a shanked kick from winger Murray Taulagi on the last gave the Blues a seven-tackle set. 

Stephen Crichton dragged Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow back into the Queensland in-goal on the next set which paved the way for Mitchell to send Brian To’o over in the corner. 

Queensland were lost and there was nothing they could do to stop the Blues motoring downfield. 

Lomax
 Zac Lomax scored two tries for NSW in a strong Origin performance. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

Moses was suffocating the Maroons with his boot and he continued that with a chipped kick for Zac Lomax in the right corner. 

Lomax outlept Taulagi to touch down and Moses repeated the play, crabbing round to the left edge and glancing a grubberkick through for To’o to pounce on in the 26th minute. 

Moses was dishing it out in defence, too, forcing an error from Tom Dearden that allowed the Blues to charge down the Queensland end through interchange prop Spencer Leniu.

The Sydney Roosters took the baton from Haas, who finished his first stint with an impressive 110m return from 13 powerful carries.

Leniu had one of his trademark cavalier runs which allowed the Blues to further turn the screw with Mitchell and Lomax scoring before halftime.

Lomax kicked five of his six first-half conversion attempts to give the Blues a 34-0 halftime advantage, the biggest lead in Origin history. 

It took until the 50th minute for the Maroons to get off the mark, Jeremiah Nanai barging over after Blues forward Liam Martin and Queensland lock Patrick Carrigan had been sinbinned for a push and shove.

Either side of a try for debutant Blues fullback Dylan Edwards, Tabuai-Fidow and Taulagi both crossed for second-half Queensland tries but the Blues had already done the damage. 

