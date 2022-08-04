AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A monkeypox vaccine dose vial
The Australian government has ordered 450,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Image by AP PHOTO
  • health

NSW deploys monkeypox vax as WA finds case

Finbar O'Mallon August 5, 2022

NSW will begin rolling out a monkeypox vaccine to high-risk groups next week as Western Australia reports its first case of the virus.

The eastern state has reported 33 cases since May and the first stage of the vaccine rollout will start on Monday with 5500 people targeted.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant urged residents to look out for symptoms of the virus, especially if they’d recently returned home from overseas.

“It’s important people continue to be self-aware when it comes to their health and wellbeing,” she said.

Symptoms include rashes, lesions or sores – particularly around the genitals – as well as fevers, aches and swollen lymph nodes.

People at high risk of contracting monkeypox include men who have sex with men, sex workers and people who are immunocompromised.

Severe cases will require hospitalisation.

In Western Australia, the state’s first case was reported in Perth with the infected overseas traveller currently in isolation.

Authorities said the risk to the community was low but Paul Armstrong, from the Communicable Disease Control Directorate, urged people to be vigilant.

“While the current overseas outbreak has disproportionately impacted men who have sex with men, anyone who has had close contact with a person with monkeypox is advised to self-monitor for symptoms,” he said.

The virus is spread through skin-to-skin contact or from touching contaminated objects, including bedding, towels or clothes.

The federal government announced on Thursday it had ordered 450,000 monkeypox vaccine doses.

An initial 22,000 doses are due to arrive in Australia this week. Another 30,000 doses will be rolled out in NSW by the end of September and 70,000 early next year.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.