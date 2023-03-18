AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bushfire or dry burn.
A farmer in Forbes has died in a hazard-reduction burn as sweltering conditions continue across NSW. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Fire traps, kills farmer as Sydney prepares to swelter

Luke Costin and Tara Cosoleto
March 19, 2023

Parts of NSW are forecast to reach the low 40s as several fires continue to burn across the state, with one planned burn claiming a father’s life.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting Sydney’s city centre to reach 32 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while Penrith in the west is tipped to hit 40C and Richmond and Blacktown should reach 39C.

Temperatures in parts of the state’s west and Hunter are predicted to breach 40C, including in Forbes, Griffith, Singleton and Ivanhoe, while 43C is forecast in Wilcannia.

Forbes was the scene on Saturday of a rare hazard reduction burn fatality, after a farmer working with family and local volunteer firefighters to reduce vegetation on his property became trapped by the fire.

He suffered severe burns and was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital, but died on Saturday evening, police said.

A crime scene was established at the property and examined by specialist forensic officers. Initial inquiries suggest it is not suspicious, police said.

It comes after NSW sweltered through a hot Saturday, leaving more than 30 bush and grass fires burning across the state on Sunday morning.

A fire at Craigs Road in Curraweela, in the southern tablelands, was being controlled but had burned through 3689 hectares, destroying property and livestock.

Another large fire was burning out of control at Yarra Station near Mount Hope in the state’s west.

The temperature in Canberra is predicted to hit 36C on Sunday, while Perth is expected to reach 33C and Brisbane 32C.

Meanwhile, Victoria is in for a cooler day after temperatures reached the high 30s and low 40s on Saturday.

Residents along the Great Ocean Road in the state’s southwest were on high alert for much of the day, with a watch-and-act message in place for a blaze near Kennett River although the warning was downgraded in the afternoon.

Several other fires reached advice level before a cool change passed through the state on Saturday evening.

Victorian temperatures should hover about the low to mid-20s for the rest of the week.

