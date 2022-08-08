AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flooded roads in Lismore in northern NSW (file image)
The NSW floods killed 13 people and destroyed 4000 homes with the costs in the billions. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

NSW flood report set to be handed down

Finbar O'Mallon August 9, 2022

A NSW parliamentary inquiry will release its final report into the state government’s handling of this year’s flood crisis on Tuesday.

It comes as Premier Dominic Perrottet continues to sit on an independent report by former NSW top cop Mick Fuller into the flood response.

The parliamentary inquiry, led by Labor, the Greens and the Shooters and Fishers, has heard heated criticism of the state and federal response.

Victims told MPs emergency help came too late during the events, while recovery efforts were too slow.

The February-March floods killed 13 people and destroyed 4000 homes with the costs in the billions.

In the government’s independent report, the premier has been reportedly told to dismantle disaster response agency Resilience NSW and sack its head, Shane Fitzsimmons.

It has also suggested buybacks and land swaps for people in flood-prone areas.

