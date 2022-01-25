AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHARLISE MUTTEN VIGIL
NSW Police have revealed nine-year-old Charlise Mutten died from a gunshot wound. Image by Regi Varghese/AAP PHOTOS
  • homicide

NSW girl Charlise Mutten was shot dead

Farid Farid January 25, 2022

Nine-year-old Charlise Mutten was shot dead before her body was dumped in a barrel in bushland in the Blue Mountains, police have revealed.

Detective Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said a post mortem revealed the girl – who was reported missing from Mount Wilson on January 14 – suffered a gunshot wound.

“Charlise … suffered a fatal gunshot wound and that’s how she died,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s important that the public know that this is a unimaginable and egregious murder of a child. Investigations are still ongoing.

“The crime scene at Mount Wilson is ongoing.”

The child’s disappearance triggered an intensive five-day search of bushland until her body was discovered a week ago, in a barrel dumped near the Colo River northwest of Sydney.

Justin Laurens Stein, 31, faced court last week charged with murder after being arrested at a Surry Hills unit.

Police have interviewed Charlise’s mother Kallista who provided a statement that she was not present at the property at the time of the murder and corroborated other key evidence.

Police have released CCTV of a red Holden Colorado that was seen driving around the Wisemans Ferry area and Colo River area and are appealing to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in those locations. 

