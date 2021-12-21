 NSW hits record with 3057 COVID-19 cases - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A file photo of the COVID-19 testing clinic in Bondi
NSW has reported a record 3057 new COVID-19 cases amid pressure to re-introduce mask mandates. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

NSW hits record with 3057 COVID-19 cases

AAP December 21, 2021

NSW has broken another national record after more than 3000 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in a single day.

There were 3057 cases recorded in the 24 hours until 8pm on Monday from 136,972 tests.

That’s 556 more than the previous day’s 2501 cases.

There are 284 COVID-19 patients in hospital – up from 261 – and 39 people are in ICU – up from 33 and 11 are ventilated.

Two people died from the virus including a vaccinated man in his 80s from Sydney’s south who had underlying health conditions.

An unvaccinated woman in her 70s from the Central West with underlying health conditions died at the Gosling Creek Aged Care facility.

Newcastle remains the epicentre of the Omicron outbreak, with 5169 active cases now in the Hunter region, and 820 new cases.

With just days until Christmas, COVID-19 testing sites are overwhelmed with people anxious to get the all clear to be able to safely attend yuletide celebrations.

Premier Dominic Perrottet is resisting widespread calls to revert to mask mandates indoors but national cabinet is meeting on Wednesday to discuss the latest COVID-19 crisis, amid speculation masks rules will be reimposed and booster shots expedited.

Meanwhile, NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns is isolating at home after one of his staffers contracted the virus.

He criticised Mr Perrottet’s refusal to heed the calls from experts and reintroduce mask mandates indoors.

He says it is putting everyone’s Christmas celebrations in jeopardy.

“The main thing here is that Christmas isn’t ruined and we don’t go back into lockdown,” he told Sydney radio 2GB.

“We’ve gotten used to wearing masks, there’s strong evidence they work – preventing the disease from spreading more than it otherwise would.”

The Royal Australian College of Physicians is the latest medical body urging the reintroduction of COVID-19 restrictions to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

RACP president John Wilson says he is wary of the increasing COVID-19 case numbers in NSW.

“If not checked a surge in cases will further burden our already exhausted health systems due to an overwhelming rise in hospitalisations.

“The relaxation of restrictions in some jurisdictions, especially those associated with mask-wearing, QR code check-ins and large gatherings, can have dire consequences,” he said.

The NSW vaccination rate remains the same with 94.9 per cent of people aged 16 and older having had one dose, while 93.4 per cent of people are fully jabbed.

Some 81.4 per cent of people aged 12-15 have had one dose of a vaccine and 78.1 per cent have had both doses.

From Tuesday fully vaccinated overseas travellers entering NSW will no longer have to isolate for 72 hours.

Overseas arrivals to Sydney will have to get a COVID-19 PCR test within 24 hours and isolate at home until they return a negative result.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.