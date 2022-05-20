AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ivermectine
A NSW importer has been fined for buying 2500 ivermectin tablets and 10,000 doxycycline capsules. Image by AP PHOTO
  • virus diseases

NSW importer fined over dodgy COVID drugs

AAP May 21, 2022

A person from NSW has been fined almost $40,000 for illegally importing thousands of prescription-only drugs known to be used to treat COVID-19 against clinical advice.

It is alleged the person imported more than 2500 ivermectin tablets and nearly 10,000 doxycycline capsules in a month, far more than allowed.

The Australian medicines regulator has issued 15 infringement notices to the importer.

“The individual did not have authority or an exemption to import the medicines, nor did they hold a valid prescription,” the Therapeutic Goods Administration confirmed on Friday.

Australian consumers were recently cautioned by the TGA about counterfeit ivermectin and strongly advised against self-medicating and self-dosing with it.

A UK study, published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet last year, also showed doxycycline, an antibiotic used to treat many different bacterial infections, was ineffective when treating COVID patients.

“Treatment with doxycycline was not associated with clinically meaningful reductions in time to recovery or hospital admissions or deaths related to COVID-19, and should not be used as a routine treatment for COVID-19,” it concluded.

It comes as telephone voting for Saturday’s federal election was expanded at the 11th hour to tens of thousands of people in isolation with COVID-19.

Under the original plan, people stuck in isolation on election day who tested positive for the virus before 6pm on Tuesday were limited to casting their ballot through a postal vote.

But many missed the postal vote application deadline of 6pm on Wednesday.

It has now been extended to anyone who tested positive after 6pm on May 13 and telephone voting registration will remain available until 4pm on Saturday.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers urged people using the service to be prepared when they called and to expect delays as staff would in some cases be “effectively reading out the ballot paper”.

It is believed more than 200,000 Australians tested positive for COVID-19 between Saturday and Tuesday, some of whom may have already cast their ballot through postal and pre-poll options.

