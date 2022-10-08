NSW Labor to give rights to gig workers

Uber delivery drivers and casual employees will be able to claim compensation if injured at work, and take entitlements from job to job, if Labor wins the NSW election.

New entitlements will make gig workers more resilient and make the labour environment less precarious in general, the state opposition said on Sunday.

“The rise of the gig economy has revolutionised the way people can access work – but that shouldn’t mean workers should be left more vulnerable,” Labor Leader Chris Minns said.

The plan will see the introduction of a workers compensation benefits scheme for gig workers – similar to one other employees can already access.

Gig, disability and home care workers will also gain access to a portable entitlement scheme, allowing them to accrue leave and entitlements in their industry.

The proposals are a response to the rise of the gig economy and are part of a broader, long-term plan to rebuild the state’s economy after it was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roll out of the reform will be assisted by the unions, the gig platforms themselves, business groups and academics, according to Labor.

It comes after seven food delivery drivers were killed on the roads in 2020, including Dede Fredy and Bijoy Paul, whose families sought additional workers’ compensation payments.

The families received a payment from Uber’s accidental death policy last year, but the Transport Workers Union argued in August the cases demonstrated why workers’ compensation schemes needed reform.

The workers’ families could not access statutory compensation because no gig platform had hired the riders as formal employees, Labor said.

Food delivery riders are also denied access to minimum rates of pay, sick and annual leave, and superannuation in NSW.

“Work has changed, but our laws have not,” Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said.

“We need to act. We need to modernise our laws so they suit how people are working today.”

The policy will also address a rise in insecure work in the disability, community and home care sectors in NSW.

One in four disability workers have been leaving their jobs every year, according to the Commonwealth government, three times more than the turnover rate in other healthcare or social sector jobs.