AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
NSW Member for Kiama Gareth Ward
Former Liberal minister Gareth Ward could be suspended from NSW parliament. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

NSW MP facing suspension from parliament

Phoebe Loomes March 24, 2022

Uncertainty remains over whether former Liberal MP Gareth Ward will be suspended from NSW parliament after he was charged with sexual assault, and resisted calls from the premier to resign.

NSW Police on Tuesday charged the member for Kiama with three counts of assault with an act of indecency, and one count each of sexual intercourse without consent and common assault.

Police allege Mr Ward indecently assaulted a 17-year-old boy at Meroo Meadow in February 2013, and sexually abused a 27-year-old man in Sydney in September 2015.

Shortly after news of Mr Ward’s arrest, Premier Dominic Perrottet released a statement saying he had asked the now independent MP for his resignation, adding if he did not leave he would be expelled.

However on Wednesday acting premier Paul Toole said the government had received legal advice it should instead move to suspend Mr Ward until the outcome of any trial.

The motion, to go to a vote on Thursday, would also ensure the matter could no longer be debated in parliament, and would look to suspend Mr Ward’s salary.

It remains uncertain whether the motion will be successful, after Opposition Leader Chris Minns accused the government of a “rapid and major back down”.

Mr Minns, who on Tuesday indicated he’d support a motion to expel Mr Ward, said the government had “quickly moved from expulsion to suspension”.

He said NSW Labor was seeking independent legal advice over its own position.

“This back down means the people of Kiama will go without state representation for the next year – that is unacceptable,” Mr Minns said.

Mr Ward says he is “totally innocent of the charges brought against me” and intends to prove his innocence in court.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.