A file photo taken after a nurses' meeting
NSW nurses want one worker to every four patients to ensure proper care can be given. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

NSW nurses on strike for 24 hours

Farid Farid September 1, 2022

Nurses and midwives across NSW are preparing to walk off the job for 24 hours, while maintaining life-preserving care, and are calling for staffing guarantees.

The NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association wants one nurse for every four patients to ensure the system is not overstretched and patients receive the best care.

The union’s general secretary Shaye Candish said the latest strike on Thursday, the third this year, is a sign the government is not listening to overworked health workers in an increasingly stretched sector reeling from the pandemic.

“We need the NSW government to engage in meaningful discussions on introducing safe nursing and midwifery ratios across our state,” Ms Candish said.

“The NSW government must prioritise patient care and commit to a safer staffing model with a guaranteed minimum number of nurses and midwives on every shift.

“The evidence is clear that ratios save lives and reduce costs.”

Nurses and midwives are also demanding a seven per cent pay rise to keep up with the rising cost of living – more than double the government’s public sector wage increase cap of three per cent.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said his hardline bargaining position with rail workers over wages and safety concerns did not apply to other unions around the state taking industrial action.

“They are very separate issues. Our wages position in NSW is fair, reasonable and generous,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“It’s above private sector wages … it’s the most generous wages packages anywhere in the country,” he said.

When asked his thoughts about nurses going on strike, the premier appeared less combative.

“I don’t want the public service to be striking but when other unions do so they do so with care and with many services still being provided. These are not comparable.”

