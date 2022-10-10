NSW on flood watch ahead of midweek rain

With more than 100 SES warnings in place, residents throughout NSW are bracing for another wet week ahead.

Heavy rainfall will lash NSW on Wednesday and Thursday in the west and south when yet another system is set to move across the state, but for now the weather has eased with patches of sunshine peeking through.

Seven rivers are experiencing or may experience major flooding in the coming days, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Major flooding is occurring along the Murrumbidgee River with people in Gundagai, Gunnedah, Wee Waa, Warren and Forbes on high alert.

“Events can quickly change. In some areas we’re anticipating anywhere between 30 to 75 millimetres of rain,” Fire and Rescue NSW senior official Ken Murphy told the ABC on Monday, referring to the Forbes area.

He also warned that dams throughout the state could overflow during the week.

The latest deluge comes as the BOM released a severe weather long range forecast extending into 2023.

More floods are forecast for east and north Australia and there will be increased chance of more tropical cyclones.