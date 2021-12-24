AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A COVID-19 testing clinic in Sydney
COVID-19 will mar a second Christmas in NSW with many in isolation after testing positive. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

NSW outbreak dampens Christmas spirit

Tiffanie Turnbull December 25, 2021

With thousands in isolation after contracting COVID-19 and scores more unable to see loved ones thanks to cancelled flights and closed borders, the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ is looking grim in NSW.

Those still able to celebrate are unlikely to get a normal Christmas Day either, with the number of new infections continuing to skyrocket across the state.

Some 5612 new cases were reported on Friday, swamping contact tracers, overwhelming testing sites and affecting flight schedules as authorities reintroduce mask rules.

Dozens of Jetstar and Qantas domestic flights out of Sydney were cancelled on Christmas Eve as frontline staff deemed close contacts were forced to get tested and isolate as the virus spreads through the city. 

The spiralling outbreak has prompted the government to reintroduce some restrictions that were only wound back on December 15.

Almost 30,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus in NSW in the days since.

Masks are again required in indoor settings, with hospitality venues to return to the one person per two-square metre rule and QR codes to be compulsory again from Monday.

While no restrictions will impact Christmas gatherings at homes on Saturday, those still able to celebrate are encouraged to take COVID-19 precautions where ever possible.

Revellers should undertake rapid antigen tests before gathering, should prioritise ventilation and should ask elderly visitors to sit outside on the verandah, NSW Health says.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.