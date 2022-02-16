AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A NSW Ambulance service patch
Paramedics will join nurses and midwives in taking industrial action across NSW from Wednesday. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • health-workers union

NSW paramedics take industrial action

Phoebe Loomes February 17, 2022

Paramedics are joining nurses and midwives, taking industrial action across NSW this week as they lobby for better conditions and the “resources to do our jobs”.

From Wednesday midnight, paramedics will refuse to move from their stations to fill gaps in rosters.

The Australian Paramedics Association President Chris Kastelan says the action on Thursday should come as no surprise to the premier or his government.

“We’ve been telling them for years that we’re fatigued, too thinly resourced, and at risk of burning out,” he said.

“We’re asking for the resourcing we need to properly do our jobs, and a wage to reflect the skill and professionalism we bring to the role.”

The union wants 1500 more paramedics on the road, a pandemic payment and a pay rise of more than 2.5 per cent.

It also is seeking a large investment in specialist paramedics and referral networks to improve services.

It comes after thousands of nurses rallied outside NSW Parliament on Tuesday, as well as 25 locations around the state and the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association says members support of taking further action.

Mr Kastelan said paramedics have “been asked to dig deeper, work longer, and sacrifice more than before”.

“For two years, we’ve been doing the impossible, and we’ve been doing it with grit and fortitude to show up for our communities.

“But something has to give.

“If the government refuse to act on resourcing and pay, they will find themselves facing down a mass exodus of qualified, experienced clinicians.”

Premier Dominic Perrottet says the government “hope that we can provide a resolution” but the issues are “complex”.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.