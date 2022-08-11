NSW parliament work culture under scrutiny

A report detailing bullying and sexual misconduct inside the halls of NSW parliament comes days after a minister was sacked after allegations were levelled against her.

Conducted by former sex discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick, the independent review was commissioned last year after several complaints were raised about abuse of staff.

It is set to be released on Friday.

“It is so important that our public institutions like the parliament respond to workplace issues quickly and effectively,” Ms Broderick said last year.

“Part of achieving this is to listen to people working in and interacting with the parliament, so as to better understand their experiences, the current culture and what needs to change.”

Ms Broderick has led 15 cultural reviews into major institutions including the NSW police and the Australian Defence Force.

The extensive report interviewed members of parliament, their staff and parliamentary staff.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said there was zero tolerance for bullying, days before firing fair trading minister Eleni Petinos on 1 August.

“I have implemented as premier the strongest public workplace procedures and practices anywhere in the country … to ensure confidence, particularly for people who are in a workplace where they don’t feel safe,” Mr Perrottet said last month.

Ms Petinos, who was responsible for keeping the state’s workplaces safe, last week rejected accusations of bullying linked to her office.