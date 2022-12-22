AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant speaks to the media
While NSW has passed its latest virus peak, Kerry Chant says transmission remains high. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • disease

NSW passes virus peak ahead of Christmas

Farid Farid December 23, 2022

NSW has passed its latest COVID-19 peak just in time for Christmas, while Australian scientists have developed an innovative nasal vaccine for the virus.

“This week, as predicted, key indicators show the number of cases in NSW are stable or declining which suggests we have passed the peak of the COVID-19 wave,” chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said in a video statement.

“However the transmission remains high in the community,” she warned.

There were 38,769 people diagnosed with COVID-19 across the state this week, a decrease of 5.2 per cent since the previous week.

Seventy five deaths were also reported, 15 of them of patients who hadn’t received three vaccine doses and two of people aged under 65.

While Australia’s largest state may be over the worst, in Tasmania the virus is wreaking havoc.

The state’s north west health service region has escalated its COVID-19 management plan to level two, impacting several hospitals and health centres.

This follows a recommendation based on levels of virus-positive inpatients and COVID-related staff absences, and general demand for services.

Meanwhile, research led by the Centenary institute and University of Sydney focused on the development of a new nasal COVID-19 vaccine has received close to $1 million funding.

The nasally-inhaled vaccine is designed to induce immunity in the airways and block virus transmission.

Chief investigator Professor Warwick Britton said there was an urgent need for new vaccine strategies.

“Although approved vaccines substantially reduce severe disease and hospitalisation, there is little evidence they block viral transmission, especially for newly emerging variants,” he said.

“This is because current intramuscular vaccines do not stimulate production of virus-neutralising antibodies and T cells in the nasal cavity and airways – sites where infection commences in the body”.

A critical part of the research will be the development of a stable, dry powder form of the vaccine to facilitate nasal delivery. 

“If successfully translated to the clinic, this vaccine strategy would be a transformative innovation in the fight against SARS-CoV-2, addressing needs not met by current vaccines,” Dr Britton noted.

“It offers an approach to reduce COVID-19 related morbidity in vulnerable populations and also to limit viral transmission amongst the wider community, thereby reducing disruption to our economy and daily life”.

