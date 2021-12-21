 NSW police call for help over silver heist - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
silver
Silver bars have been taken from a truck travelling between NSW and Victoria. Image by MEDIANET IMAGES PHOTO
  • theft

NSW police call for help over silver heist

Hannah Ryan December 21, 2021

One million dollars’ worth of silver bullion has mysteriously disappeared somewhere on the road between Sydney and Melbourne and police are investigating if somebody with inside knowledge is behind the brazen heist.

NSW Police say 192 individual five kilogram silver bars were pinched from a truck which left NSW on a Friday afternoon last month and arrived in Melbourne at 8am the following Monday. 

The consignment was being transported by a Kenworth truck and silver Krueger trailer.

It’s an unusual kind of theft, Detective Acting Superintendent Paul Smith, who’s the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander, told reporters on Tuesday.

“Luckily we don’t see much of it,” he said. 

“Certainly we don’t want to see it become a trend, hence why we’re deploying a lot of resources and time to catch those involved.” 

Police want anyone who’s been approached by someone trying to sell large amounts of silver to come forward.

They have released photos of the silver bars, which have a distinctive stamp.

The silver bullion is estimated to be worth $1,015,000.

There are no suspects but police have several lines of inquiry, including whether people who had inside knowledge about the consignment might have been involved. 

The Kenworth truck is owned by a large freight company based in Sydney. 

The security arrangements around the transportation of the silver are not a matter for police, Mr Smith said, but the driver is helping with the inquiry. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.