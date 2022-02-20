AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A file photo of pedestrians in Sydney
New South Wales residents are enjoying their first weekend with fewer COVID-19 restrictions. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

NSW posts 21 deaths, 5582 new virus cases

Gina Rushton February 20, 2022

NSW has posted a further 21 COVID-related fatalities and 5582 new infections following an easing of restrictions and with plans to relax testing requirements for students.

Some 1280 virus patients remain in NSW hospitals, with 77 of them in intensive care and 35 requiring ventilation.

Health authorities say the latest deaths were of 15 men and six women. Eleven of the group were aged in their 80s, five in their 70s, three in their 60s and one each in their 50s and 90s.

Ten were triple vaccinated, eight were double dosed and three were not immunised.

Of the positive results returned in the 24 hours to Saturday evening, 3866 were collected using rapid antigen kits and 1716 processed in labs.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says surveillance testing of school children will move to an on-demand basis from Monday week.

Parents will receive eight rapid antigen tests per student to be distributed in two drops.

“The packs are there for families and staff to use at their discretion for their own peace of mind, for example, when a student is feeling unwell with a sore throat or cough, or if family members are sick,” the premier said. 

Teachers will also receive the free tests. 

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell says there have been no school closures since students returned this year, despite the levels of community transmission.

“Testing children twice a week was not an easy task and I’d like to thank all of the parents and carers for their efforts in these critical first few weeks of term,” she said. 

Early childhood staff will also receive the additional RAT kits to be used when necessary.

Research conducted by the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance showed that in the final term of 2021, three to four per cent of people exposed to a positive case in school and early childhood settings contracted COVID-19 compared to around 70 per cent in residential settings.

Elsewhere, the state is finishing off a weekend with fewer COVID-19 restrictions after the premier rolled back QR code check-ins and the ban on singing and dancing in hospitality venues.

The two-metre density limit for indoor venues has been scrapped and QR check-ins are only required for nightclubs and music festivals with more than 1000 patrons.

The requirement to wear face masks will also mostly cease next Friday.

