AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet
Dominic Perrottet has defended easing restrictions as NSW's Omicron COVID-19 outbreak took hold. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

NSW premier defends pandemic record

Tiffanie Turnbull January 8, 2022

The NSW premier has defended the decision to ease restrictions as the state’s Omicron COVID-19 outbreak took hold, after reinstating many of them within in a month.

As NSW reported 38,625 cases on Friday, the government tweaked restrictions, banning singing or dancing in pubs or clubs until January 27, except for weddings, performers or classes.

Some high-risk major events may also be contacted by health authorities and forced to implement restrictions to be deemed COVID-safe.

The Tamworth Country Musical Festival organisers on Friday announced the event, due to start in a week, would be postponed as a result.

The government on Friday announced non-urgent elective surgery will be suspended until mid-February, releasing new modelling that predicts the impact of the Omicron variant on the health system.

Under the “most realistic” scenario, the state will need 4700 hospital beds at the peak of the outbreak, 273 of them in ICU.

Comparatively, at the peak of the Delta outbreak in September, there were 1266 people in hospital with infections and 244 in intensive care.

Asked several times whether easing restrictions in December, only to reinstate many of them within a month, was the right call, Mr Perrottet said the Omicron variant required a different response.

“It is much, much less severe, and the approach we’ve taken is the right approach,” he said.

“Clearly in the middle of a pandemic, when cases arise, that will dampen confidence but ultimately, the alternative is to lock down.”

Asked if he’d give his government a “gold star” for it’s decision-making, he doubled down.

“The approach this government has taken every step of the way over the last two years has ensured we have one of the lowest death rates in the world, and at the same time one of the strongest economies in the world.”

But state opposition leader Chris Minns has criticised his comments. 

“If that’s his idea of success, I’d hate to hear what his idea of failure is,” he told reporters on Friday. 

“At the end of the day, the premier told the people of NSW who raised concerns about hospital overcrowding and rising case numbers that they were being alarmist or they were being bed wetters.”

Mr Perrottet on Friday also announced NSW will join Western Australia in requiring teachers, health workers and those in frontline disability roles to get a booster shot to be considered “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.