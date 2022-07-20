AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is heading to Japan.
In his first overseas trip as leader, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is heading to Japan. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

NSW premier heading to Asia on trade trip

Farid Farid July 21, 2022

In his first overseas trip as leader, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is heading to Japan at a critical time to spread the message that the state is open for business.

He will open a trade commissioner’s office in Tokyo, amid an inquiry into the appointment of former deputy premier John Barilaro to the equivalent posting in New York, which he later relinquished amid public pressure.

Other trade appointments include positions in India, ASEAN, the Middle East and Europe, which were established to attract foreign investment to NSW.

Japan, the world’s third largest economy, is the biggest export market for NSW, with goods totalling more than $11.5 billion in 2020.

Mr Perrottet is hoping to “seize the moment” as sluggish markets deal with the ongoing Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“The pandemic has slowed global trade relations, but NSW is open for business,” he said.

“This trade mission will … give our state a critical advantage in attracting investment in future growth sectors, including advanced manufacturing and green hydrogen production.”

The premier conceded that mistakes were made in appointing Mr Barilaro to the plum trade job in New York, and vowed his government would do better after instituting a review.

“Governments don’t always get it right,” Mr Perrottet told reporters.

“You make mistakes and when you make mistakes then … you take it on board and you ensure that you put processes in place.

“My view is you need to be open and transparent.

“What I do want is that the public has confidence in the appointments that we make, particularly with important roles like the trade commissioner.”

Mr Perrottet’s first stop in Tokyo comes less than two weeks after the assassination of Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe.

The 67-year-old leader, who ushered in an era of muscular Japanese foreign policy, was shot while speaking near a train station in the city of Nara.

Mr Perrottet will also visit Hiroshima, followed by the South Korean capital of Seoul, as well as the Indian cities of Mumbai and Bengalaru.

The trip marks Mr Perrottet’s first overseas trip as premier since replacing Gladys Berejiklian in October. Ms Berejiklian resigned after the state’s anti-corruption watchdog opened an investigation into potential breaches of public trust.

