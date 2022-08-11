AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Stock image of a prison corrections officer.
NSW prison officers will strike in protest over an upgraded manslaughter charge against a colleague. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • strike

NSW prison staff strike on charge upgrade

Jack Gramenz August 12, 2022

NSW court cases will face delays and people planning to visit someone in the state’s custody will have to reschedule as prison officers go on strike on Friday.

The strike, which starts at 6am on Friday, is set to run for 24 hours.

The statewide stoppage will affect all areas of the correctional system, and will involve more than 5000 workers.

A Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said all prisons will continue to operate securely.

“During this period all essential services will be maintained,” the spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Corrective Services is also taking legal action.

“We are seeking the assistance of the Industrial Relations Commission to return staff to work,” the spokeswoman said.

Prison officers are protesting the upgrading of a charge against one of their colleagues, who shot a man as he tried to escape custody near Lismore Base Hospital in March 2019.

The officer was first charged with manslaughter in February 2021, and pleaded not guilty in February this year.

A trial was set for October, but the officer, who cannot be named, is set to have their charge upgraded.

“All the available evidence in this matter, including newly subpoenaed material, has been reviewed in preparation for the upcoming trial, and the director has determined that the appropriate charge is one of murder,” a spokesperson for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told AAP on Thursday.

The shooting and death in custody was subject to a coronial inquest, which was suspended after a person was referred to the DPP for charges.

Public Service Association general secretary Stewart Little said the upgraded charge coming more than three years after the shooting had prison officers furious.

“Obviously the events have led us now to bring into question how we will use those weapons and how those weapons will be deployed,” Mr Little said on Thursday.

“The government needs to absolutely come out and support the very difficult and dangerous work that they do.

“Our union stands with this officer and we will defend this officer.”

He said people could make legitimate arguments about the system around prisoner transfers.

“But it’s morally wrong to put a single man on trial for a system,” Mr Little said.

Corrections Minister Geoff Lee did not answer questions from AAP on Thursday, saying any comment would be inappropriate while the officer is before the courts.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.