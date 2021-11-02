 NSW push for 95pc vax as limits lift early - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.
Dominic Perrottet says keeping bans on for the unvaccinated will incentivise people to get the jab. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

NSW push for 95pc vax as limits lift early

Jack Gramenz November 3, 2021

Delaying the lifting of restrictions for unvaccinated people may be the push some need to get jabbed, a leading NSW doctor says following changes to the state’s reopening roadmap.

Australian Medical Association (AMA) NSW president Danielle McMullen said the state was in a “critical period” with the virus still circulating in the community while restrictions lift and vaccinated people are allowed to socialise and travel again.

Dr McMullen said the AMA “recognise that for some… not getting vaccinated isn’t a choice”.

“This is why it is especially important to have as high a vaccination rate in the community as possible,” she said.

It’s not the time for the state “to rest on its laurels”, but Dr McMullen said the AMA was pleased that NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet was “balancing the risks of opening up with sensible measures”.

On Tuesday, Mr Perrottet announced further restrictions will lift for the fully vaccinated next week, while the unvaccinated will have to wait even longer.

He said maintaining restrictions for unvaccinated people until December 15, or until the state hits 95 per cent vaccination, will “incentivise” more people to get the jab.

“That is the key to opening up in a way that keeps people in work, drives companies across the board and gets and keeps businesses alive,” Mr Perrottet said.

The changes come as the state’s vaccination rate continues to climb toward 95 per cent full vaccination.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Monday “there’s no reason” the state cannot reach the target.

The state’s opposition leader Chris Minns congratulated the premier on his decision to lift restrictions early, saying 95 per cent vaccination is the “appropriate benchmark to allow freedoms to be returned to all”.

On Tuesday, NSW reached 88.3 per cent full vaccination for people aged over 16 while 93.6 per cent had received at least one dose.

From Monday, fully vaccinated people can have as many visitors to their house as they like, and 1000 people can gather outdoors before a COVID-safe plan is needed.

Density and capacity limits will lift for hospitality venues who will require two square metres for every person inside, and nightclub patrons can dance again.

Gym and dance classes will remain capped at 20, but indoor pools will be allowed to reopen.

Stadiums, racecourses, theme parks, zoos and cinemas can return to 100 per cent seated capacity.

The changes were originally planned for December 1 and would have included unvaccinated people as well.

Instead, because of the state reaching high vaccination rates and the availability of booster shots for people who received their second vaccination more than six months ago, Mr Perrottet has brought forward the lift on restrictions.

However, unvaccinated people will have to wait until December 15 to enjoy the same level of freedom the vaccinated have had since October 11, unless the state hits 95 per cent vaccination before then.

Mask requirements that apply to both groups are still in place on that same timeline.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.