NSW records 262 COVID cases, three deaths

NSW has recorded 262 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

The number of cases diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday was up by 31 from the previous day.

The cases were diagnosed from 80,402 tests.

Two of the casualties were unvaccinated men: one in his 50s who died at home in southwest Sydney and another in his 60s who died at Concord Hospital in Sydney.

A woman in her 90s who’d received both doses of the vaccine died at St George Hospital.

It’s the third consecutive day that numbers have inched higher, after Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday warned cases and hospitalisations would increase.

Some 199 people are in hospital with the virus, down from 207 on Wednesday. Of those, 29 are in intensive care and 14 are on ventilators.

The state continues to close in on 95 per cent first dose vaccination coverage.

The latest figures show that 94.3 per cent of people over 16 have received at least one jab, and 91.4 per cent are fully immunised.

Of the 12- to 15-year-old age group, 74.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.7 per cent have received one jab.

Meanwhile, a one-day dining event in December will see long table lunches through the streets of Sydney’s CBD and Parramatta, in a bid to rejuvenate the hospitality industry.

As part of ‘Sydney’s Open For Lunch’, 600 guests will dine alfresco, enjoying a three-course meal along George St in the Sydney CBD, between Market and Park Street.

Mr Perrottet said the day would celebrate Sydney as the culinary capital of Australia.

“We know the last few months have been tough, this event is a chance to revive the spirit of our city by bringing people together to enjoy some of our most talented chefs and performers,” he said.

NSW Health has issued a reminder that people who remain unvaccinated can access essential services but aren’t permitted to dine in restaurants or pubs or access personal services like a hairdresser.

“Businesses are responsible for taking reasonable steps to stop unvaccinated people entering their premises,” NSW Health’s Christine Selvey said.

Businesses should have signage indicating vaccination requirements and staff checking vaccination status on entry, and should only accept valid forms of evidence of vaccination.

They face up to a $5000 on-the-spot fine if they don’t adhere to those requirements.