Signage at Regents Park Christian School, Sydney
NSW Health is trying to find the source of an Omicron cluster at a school in Regents Park, Sydney. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

NSW reports 208 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AAP December 6, 2021

There are 208 new cases of COVID-19 in NSW and no deaths as the new Omicron variant of the virus continues to spread quickly, after the first cases were reported last week.

On Sunday NSW Health said there were now 15 cases of the Omicron strain recorded in NSW. 

The new cases were recorded from 61,132 tests recorded in the 24-hours until 8pm on Sunday.

The state’s adult vaccination rate remains at 94.6 per cent first-dose coverage while 92.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than 81 per cent of teens aged 12-15 have had one dose of the COVID vaccine and 77.2 per cent are fully jabbed.

There are 152 people with COVID in NSW hospitals, 24 of them in ICU.

Meanwhile, NSW authorities are trying to track down the source of an Omicron cluster at St Peter Chanel Catholic Primary School in western Sydney.

A student at the Regents Park school is believed to have acquired an Omicron infection at a Villawood indoor climbing gym.

All year three and year four students and teachers at the school are close contacts and are isolating.

Chair in epidemiology at Deakin University Catherine Bennett says the new strain is spreading faster than Delta but the symptoms are less severe.

“You do not want that increase in infectiousness coinciding with even the same level of illness,” Professor Bennett told ABC TV on Monday.

“So the fact that it is presenting with more mild illness so far is really encouraging given that high rate of spread.

“And if it does just have that edge on Delta and were to replace Delta in other settings, then it’s important that it’s not putting more pressure on hospital systems,” she said.

“It would be even better if it was putting less,” she said.

Meanwhile a pilot program to return international students to the state starts on Monday, with up to 250 students expected to arrive on a charter flight who will then isolate at a student accommodation facility for three days.

Other international students will have to wait to December 15, after the federal government paused the easing of border restrictions due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

