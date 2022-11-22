AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Residents inspect road damage in the town of Canowindra.
Residents inspect road damage in the town of Canowindra in the central west of NSW. Image by Murray McCloskey/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

NSW roads cut but showers tipped to clear

Farid Farid November 23, 2022

Showers are beginning to clear across NSW but flood recovery efforts in the state’s central west and Riverina regions have only just begun.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the interrupted weather patterns are continuing, with a late-season burst of cold and windy weather moving over southeast Australia.

Popular ski town Thredbo recorded the highest rainfall this week with 186.2mm, as well as the highest wind gusts across the state with 102km/h.

In a reprieve for flooded towns, showers will become more isolated and contract to coastal and mountain areas.

A high pressure system will develop over southern Australia from Wednesday, bringing a gradual clearing of conditions and warmer temperatures later this week.

However, as waters slip downstream, the flood response will only intensify. 

The State Emergency Service is continuing preparations along the Lachlan River at Euabalong and the Edward River at Deniliquin, with sandbagging, resupply and evacuation help.

The Riverina town of Moulamein is isolated and its 500 residents were urged to evacuate under escort on Tuesday afternoon or face being stranded for weeks.

SES Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey said numerous inland roads were cut off.

He also warned against driving in floodwaters in what has become a repeated safety message.

“The major cause of death during floods is a result of people driving, riding or walking through floodwaters,” Mr Storey said.

Regional Roads Minister Sam Farraway said 200 contractors and workers from Transport for NSW would be deployed in the state’s central west and in the Riverina to help reconnect the road network.

“Early estimates from councils indicate 10,000 kilometres of roads have been affected, which will take many months to repair,” he said.

Major flooding is still occurring at Condobolin and Euabalong, where the Lachlan River may peak at eight metres by Thursday – higher than the 1952 floods.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.