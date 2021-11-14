NSW row over virus worker protections

Labor and unions have slammed a NSW government plan to roll back a special COVID-19 protection for workers as harsh, unnecessary and “a stab in the back”.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says he intends scrapping a provision in the state’s Workers Compensation Act allowing for the presumption that frontline workers who test positive caught the virus while on duty.

The government estimates keeping the protection could invite 25,000 extra claims over the next 12 months, forcing insurance premiums up by an average of $950.

In total, COVID-19 claims could cost the workers’ compensation system as much as $638 million over the coming year.

“Now that the economy is steadily reopening, we want businesses investing in new staff and higher wages, not inflated insurance bills,” Mr Perrottet said on Sunday.

Business groups have welcomed the removal of the provision as it means it won’t be so easy for workers in retail, healthcare, hospitality and other frontline industries to file compensation claims if they fall ill.

Peak employer association Ai Group says continuing to hold employers in some industries automatically responsible is no longer sustainable.

Business Council chief executive Jennifer Westacott has also backed the changes, saying when case numbers go up it won’t always be clear where someone caught the virus.

Getting the amendment through parliament won’t be easy, though.

It’s a “stab in the back for the tens of thousands of workers fighting COVID”, according to opposition industrial relations spokeswoman Sophie Cotsis.

“Mr Perrottet expects a hospital cleaner who fell sick fighting COVID to then have to fight (the public insurer) icare too,” she said.

Greens MP David Shoebridge alleges the government’s claims numbers are questionable.

He says claims have cost less than $20 million to date, while initial estimates put the figure at more than $8 billion over four years.

Meanwhile, NSW reported 195 new local virus cases on Sunday.

A Blue Mountains man in his 80s who received two vaccine doses but had underlying conditions died at Nepean Hospital after being infected at Springwood Hospital.

Some 224 people remain in hospital, with 32 in intensive care.

NSW Health will from Monday stop specifying whether new cases were locally acquired or came from overseas in its daily updates.

Some 91.1 per cent of people over 16 are fully vaccinated and 94.2 per cent of adults have had their first jab.